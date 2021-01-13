As pandemic grinds on, Indonesia braces for effects on child growth

JAKARTA - The head of Indonesia's effort to curb the rate of stunting, or impeded growth, in its youngest children says the Covid-19 pandemic is likely to trigger a resurgence of the scourge that can lead to dire physical and developmental consequences later in life.

Deteriorating household incomes, rising food prices and disrupted government programmes aimed at improving living conditions, particularly those of poor pregnant women in more remote rural areas, are undermining the health of Indonesia's youngsters, said Mr Iing Mursalin, lead programme director of Indonesia's Accelerated Stunting Prevention Team.

Before the pandemic upended everything, the team was achieving results, with rates of stunting dropping dramatically from 37 per cent in 2013 to 31 per cent in 2018

Now, Mr Iing's office is girding itself for a 1.7 percentage rate increase this year - equivalent to nearly 360,000 children - based on independent modelling that measured rates of immunisation and poverty as well as other public health indicators.

"We're very worried about Covid-19," Mr Iing (pronounced Ee-ing) told The Straits Times.

"We had great progress but then the pandemic hit and we can't reach mothers and collect data."

To be sure, until he and his team can get out into the field and measure, Mr Iing's worries about stunting stem from statistical modelling and circumstantial evidence.

For example, visits to the country's 200,000 or so village-level clinics or posyandu for pregnant women and young mothers, where they can get nutritional advice and support, plummeted 40 per cent in May and June.

A statistical determination comparing heights and age, stunting is a hot button issue here. The country ranks on par with Laos, while in Thailand only a tenth of youngsters are considered stunted, according to World Bank data.

Stunting loomed large as a topic at the 2019 presidential election when President Joko Widodo successfully sought a second five-year term.

The median height for an Indonesian two-year-old is 88 cm. Any toddler under just shy of 82 cm is deemed stunted, according to government data. Causes of stunting are diffuse, owing not only to poor nutrition but also inadequate sanitation, education or opportunities to play.

Indonesia's likely reversal of fortune here comes despite the government's efforts. Since 2018 its anti-stunting campaign has been based from the office of the vice president, giving the effort the political heft needed to coordinate the country's bureaucracy and local governments.

The central government is earmarking 39 trillion rupiah (S$3.6 billion) this year on clinics, supplements as well as food staples like rice, fruit, and eggs for pregnant women and young families. By last year Mr Iing's team was intervening in 360 out of Indonesia's 514 districts to coordinate outreach programmes, sanitation and poverty relief with the aim of beefing up newborns and kids.

But Mr Sirojuddin Arif, an analyst at the Jakarta-based public policy think tank SMERU Research Institute, said the government bore some responsibility for theregression owing to its slow response to the pandemic.

"From the beginning the government was wrong about the pandemic," Mr Sirojuddin said.

"The pandemic will impact on the progress the government has made on stunting and make it tough to adapt."

Even before the first coronavirus infections emerged in early March, outreach workers faced stiff headwinds ensuring poor families had access to good food , Mr Sirojuddin said.

Indonesia's poorest households spend nearly two-thirds of their income on food while the price of rice is the highest in the region, the World Bank said in a report last month.

More than an hour's drive north of Padang in West Sumatra, Ms Eva Murni, 44, says her three-year-old son, Muhammed Rahman Naldi is stunted because her attention was spread too thinly. The youngest of six, Muhammed was 79 cm tall and weighed 10.2 kg in November when Ms Eva last visited the midwife for their check-up.

With the pandemic life is even tougher now. The family's rice husking business is shuttered owing to the pandemic. Ms Eva's husband sells dishes and glasses and other kitchen wares. The government offers 1.45 million rupiah in cash transfers every three months. There are monthly deliveries of necessities such as rice, oil and fruit. It helps but it's not enough.

"I'm so worried that our shop is closed," Ms Eva said in a phone interview, while holding little Muhammed on her lap.

"I wish the pandemic would end."