As Indonesia pushes EV dream, car shoppers stay cautious

TANGERANG, Banten - Indonesia’s government used the Jakarta auto show to double down on plans to drive production and sales of electric vehicles in South-east Asia’s largest auto market, but buyers are not sold yet.

The price premium on electric vehicles (EVs), questions about the availability of charging stations and doubts about new brands are reasons to hold back for now, said visitors to the auto show in Tangerang, on the outskirts of Jakarta.

Mr Dody Hartono, a visitor at the auto show who plans to buy his first EV by 2024, said he wants a better deal.

“We have to make people interested first with EVs, starting with prices that should be 60 per cent cheaper,” the 54-year old said.

Indonesia has ambitious EV growth plans as it races Thailand and India to build out an EV industry as an alternative to China, the world’s largest producer. However, EVs currently account for less than 1 per cent of cars on its roads.

The government has slashed the value-added tax on EVs to 1 per cent from 11 per cent, bringing the starting price of the cheapest Hyundai Ioniq 5 to under US$45,000 (S$61,000) from over US$51,000 in Indonesia.

Mr Hartono said a price between US$10,000 (S$14,000) and US$13,000 would be more appealing.

There are only two EVs on offer near that range, Wuling’s Air EV Lite and Seres Group’s E1 at around US$12,300. The cheapest gasoline-powered car in Indonesia, the Daihatsu Ayla, starts under US$9,000.

China’s Seres Group is the EV manufacturing partner of technology company Huawei.

By comparison, one of the best-selling EVs in China, the BYD Seagull, starts at just over US$10,000, but other companies - and even China’s own automakers - struggle to match that kind of pricing in export markets.

BYD’s ATTO 3, the best-selling EV in South-east Asia in the first quarter, starts in Thailand at just over US$31,000.

Mr Hendra Pratama, 42, a customer shopping for an EV at the auto show said the price premium in Indonesia needed to be reduced to attract lower-middle income consumers.

“It’s not affordable,” he said.