As cheap, illegal imports gain ground in Indonesia, concerns mount over job losses

JAKARTA – For many shoppers, the prices are hard to resist. In a small shopping centre in South Jakarta, one-piece sleepwear is sold for as low as 25,000 rupiah (S$2) each, while a two-piece set is 35,000 rupiah.

Such cheap clothes with no labels, or with labels but in Chinese, can be found easily in Jakarta. Consumers told The Straits Times they buy the clothes because of the quality and low price.

“The price gap (between local and imported products) is not much, but the quality matters. The imported products are better than the locally made ones,” said 42-year-old Ms Inggrid, who goes by one name. “I don’t mind buying imported products.”

But these products do not comply with Indonesian rules, meaning they may be illegal imports, according to local business players. For example, some imported clothings do not have labels in Indonesian that contain details such as place of production and care instructions.

Economists said the imports are also detrimental to South-east Asia’s largest economy as they compete unfairly with locally made products.

This might reduce sales by domestic manufacturers, leading to factory lay-offs and even closures while also costing the government tax revenue.

In 2023, the Customs and excise office confiscated illegal goods worth 670 billion rupiah at illegal ports in eastern Sumatra, preventing the loss of 500 billion rupiah in tax revenue.

Illegal ports are unguarded points of entry used to smuggle goods. There are more than 1,000 illegal ports in Indonesia, of which 500 are in eastern Sumatra, according to the Customs and excise office.

Mr Bhima Yudhistira, executive director of Jakarta-based Centre of Economic and Law Studies, said the influx of illegally imported products in recent years is already “alarming” as it poses threat to the Indonesian manufacturing industry, and should serve as a warning to authorities.

For instance, it costs about 50,000 rupiah for small-scale garment makers in Bandung, West Java, to make a T-shirt. But an imported one that is illegally sourced and not subject to any duties can be priced as low as 15,000 rupiah.

“The situation, if not mitigated, will deteriorate in the next few years, in line with the rising consumption of the Indonesian middle class,” Mr Bhima told ST.

In the past decade, lay-offs in the domestic textile and garment, as well as footwear sectors have risen for several reasons, including the relocation of factories owned by foreign investors to other countries. Illegal imports have added to the pressures faced by local factories, he said.

In 2023, about 360,000 workers were laid off, up from around 25,000 in 2022.

In the first quarter of 2024, about 23,000 workers were laid off, compared with around 20,000 in the same period in 2023.

And the capacity utilisation of the textile and garment industry has gradually declined to below 50 per cent at present, down from 70 per cent in the first quarter of 2022, said Mr Redma Gita Wirawasta, chairman of the Association of Indonesian Spun and Filament Yarn Producers. Capacity utilisation refers to the actual output of a factory or industry compared with its potential capacity or output.