Arul Kanda, Najib to face one charge each over tampered 1MDB audit report

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Former 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) group president and chief executive officer Arul Kanda Kandasamy will charged on Wednesday (Dec 12) over the tampering of the company's final audit report.

On Tuesday, he will be returning to the headquarters of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) so that investigators can record his statement for the final time before he is charged in court. He has been asked to present himself at 10am.

Arul Kanda, who helmed the scandal-ridden company from January 2015 to June this year, will be charged with abetting former prime minister Najib Razak in committing the offence.

Najib will also be in court to face the charge of abusing his position as premier to order the auditor-general to remove certain parts from the 1MDB final report.

Sources in MACC confirmed that the two would face one charge each.

"Najib was said to have asked the auditor-general to remove certain things from the final audit report. This is tantamount to abuse of power," said a source.

Najib is facing close to 40 charges involving corruption, criminal breach of trust and money laundering - all involving 1MDB.

On Monday, he met investigators once again to explain about the case and was arrested at around 11am. He was released at 1pm on bail.

On Nov 25, Auditor-General Madinah Mohamad had said that one of the changes made to the 1MDB final audit report was the removal of a paragraph or paragraphs mentioning the presence of fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low at a meeting of the 1MDB board of directors.

She revealed that the directive to make the changes had come from Shukry Salleh, who had served as the principle private secretary to Najib when he was prime minister.

The changes were made on Feb 26, 2016, on grounds that it was a sensitive issue and to prevent this from being manipulated by the political opposition.

Madinah said the original 1MDB final audit report without the amendments and removal of paragraphs was handed over to the MACC and police for their action.

Besides Najib and Arul Kanda, MACC has also questioned top officials mentioned by Madinah - former chief secretary to the government Ali Hamsa, her predecessor Ambrin Buang and ex-MACC chief Dzulkifli Ahmad, who had attended one of the meetings as a legal officer with the Attorney General's Chambers.