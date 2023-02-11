Army camp shooting kills 5 soldiers in southern Philippines

MANILA – Four soldiers were killed and another critically wounded after a soldier ran amok and fired at sleeping soldiers on Saturday inside an army camp in northern Mindanao, south of the Philippines, said the Philippines military.

The alleged murderer was also shot dead.

The incident happened at around 1.10pm inside Camp Evangelista in Cagayan de Oro.

The four victims died instantly at the scene, command duty officer Army Major Alden Briñas was quoted as saying in a report.

After the initial shooting, the gunman attempted to enter another room, but two other soldiers wrestled with the attacker, seized his firearm and shot him dead, Major Briñas said.

The critically wounded soldier was undergoing treatment at a local hospital, according to the officer.

Major Briñas did not mention what triggered the gunman to run amok. An investigation into the shooting incident is underway.

Army spokesperson Major Francisco Garello said the military was conducting its internal investigation “to look into all angles that triggered the incident.” XINHUA