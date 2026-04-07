Armed men stage dramatic raid on KTV in KL suburb

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

The incident came to light following a minute-long video that went viral, showing the group charging into the premises.

KUALA LUMPUR – A large group of armed masked men who allegedly stormed an entertainment outlet in Taman Shamelin, Cheras, a suburb in Malaysia’s capital, is believed to have links with a secret society.

The incident came to light following a minute-long video that went viral, showing the group charging into the premises.

In the clip, a lorry is seen ramming through the main gate of the KTV outlet before the group entered the compound through the breach. The men were seen carrying objects suspected to be iron rods and wooden sticks as they made their way in.

So far, police have not establi­shed the motive behind the incident.

Several items within the KTV outlet were reported to have been damaged during the incident.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus confirmed that the incident was believed to have occurred at about 1.30pm on April 5 .

“We are investigating under Section 427 and 148 of the Penal Code. We are still tracking down the suspects involved,” he said when contacted. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK