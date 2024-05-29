Apple to open store in Kuala Lumpur on June 22 in South-east Asia push

Apple's iconic logo will soon be seen at the The Exchange TRX mall in Kuala Lumpur. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
May 29, 2024, 01:31 PM
Published
May 29, 2024, 01:05 PM

KUALA LUMPUR - Apple will open its first retail location in Malaysia in June as it expands its presence in South-east Asia to augment both sales and operations outside of China. 

The company’s first store in the country is at The Exchange TRX mall in Kuala Lumpur.

The company announced the opening on its website on May 29, saying the location will open on June 22 at 10am local time.

Apple already has some stores in the wider region, including in India, Thailand and Singapore. 

Malaysia is becoming an increasingly key country for Apple on both production and sales fronts. The US company started production of some Macs in Malaysia a couple of years ago, while it is also producing some iPhones in India and AirPods in Vietnam.

The new store location has been in development for several years, with hiring for the store beginning in early 2023.

Bloomberg News reported on the location in 2023.

It was originally scheduled to open in February, but encountered delays.

In April, Apple chief executive Tim Cook toured South-east Asia, visiting Singapore, Indonesia and Vietnam to drive growth in the region. BLOOMBERG

More On This Topic
Tech giants are starting to treat South-east Asia like the next big thing
Tim Cook opens new Apple Store in Shanghai to large crowds as China sales fall

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top