Apple to open store in Kuala Lumpur on June 22 in South-east Asia push

KUALA LUMPUR - Apple will open its first retail location in Malaysia in June as it expands its presence in South-east Asia to augment both sales and operations outside of China.

The company’s first store in the country is at The Exchange TRX mall in Kuala Lumpur.

The company announced the opening on its website on May 29, saying the location will open on June 22 at 10am local time.

Apple already has some stores in the wider region, including in India, Thailand and Singapore.

Malaysia is becoming an increasingly key country for Apple on both production and sales fronts. The US company started production of some Macs in Malaysia a couple of years ago, while it is also producing some iPhones in India and AirPods in Vietnam.

The new store location has been in development for several years, with hiring for the store beginning in early 2023.

Bloomberg News reported on the location in 2023.

It was originally scheduled to open in February, but encountered delays.

In April, Apple chief executive Tim Cook toured South-east Asia, visiting Singapore, Indonesia and Vietnam to drive growth in the region. BLOOMBERG