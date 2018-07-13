Anwar's shoulder surgery in Turkey a success

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has successfully undergone surgery on his shoulder in Turkey on Thursday (July 12).

In a statement from Istanbul, Turkey, his wife Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said the procedure - a total reverse shoulder replacement - was done to treat a severe rotator cuff injury.

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah, who is Malaysia's Deputy Prime Minister, said in a post on Mr Anwar's official Facebook page on Friday that he had undergone microsurgery for acute chronic back pain due to a prolapsed disc earlier in the week.

She said Mr Anwar's heart function was normal without significant coronary artery disease, which allowed both procedures to proceed smoothly.

Dr Wan Azizah shared that Mr Anwar was in good spirits and recuperating well following both procedures, which were uneventful.

"He will undergo physiotherapy and is expected to make a full recovery. He and his family would like to thank all medical and nursing staff in Malaysia and abroad for the excellent clinical treatment and care he has received," she said.

Mr Anwar was rushed to University Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) last month after complaining of bad shoulder and back pain upon his return from his trip to Turkey.

He said that an examination and angiogram at UMMC found that his chronic back pain and shoulder pain had not yet caused an obstructive coronary disease.

The Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) leader has been suffering from continuous pain in his right shoulder, which worsened after a car accident on Sept 22 last year.

Mr Anwar also tweeted that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife paid him a visit during his post-surgery recovery in Istanbul.

To deal with his lumbar central stenosis and central disk herniation, he underwent spinal surgery at Medipol Mega University Hospital in Istanbul.