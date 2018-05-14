Anwar's release from jail delayed, Pardons Board to now meet on May 16 on PMO's request

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Pardons Board will now meet on Wednesday (May 16) to discuss the application for a Royal Pardon for Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, says Fahmi Fadzil.

"We have received the latest news from the Prime Minister's Department saying that the Pardons Board will now meet on May 16," the PKR communications director said in a statement Monday.

The date for the meeting has been moved to Wednesday at the request of the Prime Minister's Office, PKR said in a statement on Monday.

"I have confirmed with Datin Paduka Zauyah Be Loth Khan, Solicitor-General II, who will represent the Attorney General at the meeting, that all documentation for the pardon petition is in order and complete," it said.

"The petition is submitted by family members and is based on the ground that the conviction is a miscarriage of justice, and secondly, on his current health situation."

Bernama had earlier reported that Anwar's daughter, Nurul Izzah Anwar, who is PKR vice-president, said that the Pardons Board committee would meet on Tuesday (May 15) to discuss his Royal Pardon.

In 2015, Anwar was sentenced to five years' jail after the Federal Court upheld his guilty verdict for sodomy.

Last Friday (May 11), Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V had expressed his willingness to grant a full and immediate pardon to Anwar.