Anwar's daughter Nurul Izzah gets married

PETALING JAYA • Ms Nurul Izzah Anwar, the eldest child of Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, got married on Friday.

The MP for Permatang Pauh in Penang state, 42, announced on her Facebook page that she has tied the knot with a former Selangor state government official.

Her new husband, Mr Yin Shao Loong, 46, had been strategic communications director in the Selangor state government when International Trade and Industry Minister Azmin Ali was the state's chief minister.

Mr Yin, who is currently a senior research associate with Khazanah Research Institute, has one child from a previous marriage.

Ms Nurul Izzah was previously married to businessman Raja Ahmad Shahrir Iskandar Raja Salim, who is the father of her two children. They were divorced in 2015.

"On the evening of Aug 5, 2022, represented by the bride's father, we were safely married among (witnessed by) close family members," said Ms Nurul Izzah in her Facebook post.

Friends and fellow politicians posted comments wishing the couple a happy married life.

Ms Nurul Izzah is a vice-president in Parti Keadilan Rakyat, the opposition party led by Datuk Seri Anwar.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK