Anwar's daughter Nurul Izzah gets married

Nurul Izzah (second from right) tied the knot with her new husband Yin Shao Loong on Aug 5, 2022. PHOTO: NURUL IZZAH ANWAR/FACEBOOK
PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim's eldest child Nurul Izzah has got married.

The Permatang Pauh MP, 42, announced on her Facebook that she has tied the knot with a former Selangor state government official.

Her new husband Yin Shao Loong, 46, had been the strategic communications director in the Selangor state government when International Trade and Industry Minister Azmin Ali was the state mentri besar.

Mr Yin, who is currently a senior research associate with Khazanah Research Institute, has one child from a previous marriage.

Ms Nurul Izzah was previously married to businessman Raja Ahmad Shahrir Iskandar Raja Salim who is the father of her two children. They were divorced in 2015.

"On the evening of Aug 5, 2022, represented by the bride's father, we were safely married among (witnessed by) close family members," said Ms Nurul Izzah in her Facebook post.

Friends and fellow politicians flooded Ms Nurul Izzah's Facebook to wish the couple a happy married life.

