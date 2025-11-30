Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's (right) Pakatan Harapan won just one seat at the Sabah polls, but will hope to count on Chief Minister Hajiji Noor's loyalty, going forward.

– The votes in the hotly contested Sabah state election have been counted. But while the expected hung assembly materialised, it reflected not a deeply divided electorate, but one united in rejecting parties that hail from outside of Malaysia’s easternmost state.

This simplified what pundits and players alike had initially expected to be a prolonged period of horse-trading to form a broad-based state government.