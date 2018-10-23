No guarantee on successor, says Malaysian PM Mahathir

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad says that he cannot give any guarantee on his successor.

He said that he will one day leave and a replacement will take over his post.

“I cannot guarantee. When I picked Abdullah (former prime minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi), I thought he was good because he was religious, but look at what he did.

“Then, his replacement was Najib (Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak), Tun Razak’s (second prime minister Tun Abdul Razak Hussein) son, an icon. Surely he will be good.

“But look what has happened,” he said during the Bicara Minda Sinar Harian forum, which was moderated by journalist and former Media Prima chairman Tan Sri Johan Jaaffar on Monday (Oct 22).

Dr Mahathir said he could only promise that Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will take over when he resigns as prime minister.

"I will go one day and surely there will be a replacement. If the people want Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, they have the right to have Anwar.

"I cannot guarantee it… all I can do is I promise that after I resign, Anwar will take over, but it will be up to the people to choose," said the 93-year-old prime minister.

Anwar, the PKR president-elect, recently took his oath of office as Member of Parliament for Port Dickson after having won the by-election for the constituency.

The Pakatan Harapan coalition had agreed prior to the May 9 general election that Anwar would succeed Mahathir as prime minister in due course.