Anwar to visit Indonesia on Jan 8 in first state trip as Malaysia’s PM

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will be visiting Indonesia in his first official visit since assuming the premiership more than a month ago.

He will be meeting President Jokowi Widodo during his two-day visit to Jakarta that will begin on Jan 8.

The two leaders are expected to discuss issues relating to border demarcation, trade, manpower and palm oil and it is likely that the situation in Myanmar will surface.

Indonesia will hold the chairmanship of Asean in 2023.

 Datuk Seri Anwar will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir.

 Datuk Seri Dr Zambry paid a courtesy call on Mr Jokowi on Dec 30, ahead of Mr Anwar’s visit. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

