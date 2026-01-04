Anwar says US action in Venezuela violates international law, calls for Maduro’s immediate release

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said US military operation in Venezuela erodes fundamental restraints on the use of power between states.

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says the recent US military operation in Venezuela and the arrests of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife are a “clear violation of international law and amount to an unlawful use of force against a sovereign state”.

“President Maduro and his wife must be released without any undue delay. Whatever may be the reasons, the forcible removal of a sitting head of government through external action sets a dangerous precedent,” Datuk Seri Anwar said in a statement on Jan 4.

“It erodes fundamental restraints on the use of power between states and weakens the legal framework that underpins international order.”

Mr Anwar also said it is up to the Venezuelan people to determine their own political future.

He cautioned that history shows that abrupt leadership changes brought about by force often lead to greater harm, particularly in a country already facing economic and social challenges.

He reiterated Malaysia’s commitment to respect international law and national sovereignty.

“Constructive engagement, dialogue and de-escalation remain the most credible path towards an outcome that protects civilians and allows Venezuelans to pursue their legitimate aspirations without further harm,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK