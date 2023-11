KUALA LUMPUR – Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) will convene at its president Anwar Ibrahim’s seat of power in Putrajaya this week for its annual congress, a year after making a successful election comeback and fulfilling his ambition of becoming Malaysia’s prime minister.

But the Pakatan Harapan (PH) lynchpin faces internal challenges that could test the fragile unity government which it formed with erstwhile arch-enemy Barisan Nasional (BN).