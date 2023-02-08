Anwar’s govt finds irregularities by past administrations in Malaysia’s Covid-19 vaccine procurement

PUTRAJAYA – Malaysia’s government has found improprieties in the procurement of Covid-19 vaccines by previous administrations, said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Wednesday.

Certain parts of the procurement process were signed off by a minister without the approval or agreement of the Attorney-General, Datuk Seri Anwar said.

“The White Paper will present irregularities found in the procurement process,” he said after chairing the weekly Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, adding that there were procedural problems related to matters such as the management, cost and number of vaccines.

Health Minister Zaliha Mustafa will table a White Paper during a Parliament meeting, the Prime Minister said.

Asked about which health minister had signed the procurement contracts, Mr Anwar said: “It is not the question of a particular minister, but the ministers involved will need to answer or explain.”

During the Covid-19 pandemic, two ministers were put in charge of pandemic-related matters and the national Covid-19 immunisation programme.

Dr Adham Baba was the health minister and Mr Khairy Jamaluddin was the science, technology and innovation minister under the administration led by then Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. Mr Khairy later succeeded Dr Adham as health minister when Mr Muhyiddin resigned and Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob took over as prime minister.

Last December, Malaysia’s anti-graft agency said it was investigating the alleged misuse of funds that were part of a Covid-19 stimulus package approved by the Ismail administration, focusing on RM92.5 billion (S$28.6 billion) spent by his government. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK