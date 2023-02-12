Anwar’s daughter quits as economic adviser over nepotism accusations, joins finance minister’s panel

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s eldest daughter, Ms Nurul Izzah Anwar, has stepped down as his economic adviser just over a month after her controversial appointment, but will co-chair a secretariat advising the finance minister instead.

Datuk Seri Anwar, who also holds the finance minister post, was accused of nepotism after he appointed Ms Izzah, 42, who lost her parliamentary seat in the November general election, as his pro bono adviser on economics and finance on Jan 3.

Mr Anwar announced on Feb 7 the setting up of a special advisory panel which reports directly to the finance minister, and advises on matters related to subsidies, including reviewing and restructuring existing subsidies.

It also advises the finance minister on matters related to government-linked companies (GLCs), including determining their relevance and consolidating them where appropriate, as well as national debt and good governance.

The panel includes the former chief executive of national oil firm Petronas, Tan Sri Hassan Merican, Sunway University economics studies director Yeah Kim Leng, and Universiti Malaya distinguished professor of economics Rajah Rasiah.

The decision to form a secretariat for the panel was made at the its first meeting on Friday.

“Advisory committee chairman Tan Sri Hassan Marican has invited me to join the advisory committee’s secretariat to help in their efforts to strengthen the country’s and the people’s economy,” Ms Izzah said in a statement.

“I humbly accept this responsibility. With this new role, I will no longer serve as senior adviser on economics and finance to the prime minister.”

Earlier on Sunday, Tan Sri Hassan announced that Ms Izzah had been invited to co-chair the secretariat together with Petronas senior manager Khairil Anuar Ramli in order to support the committee’s operations.

Despite Mr Anwar insisting that his eldest daughter’s previous short-lived role was an unpaid one, critics said the move reeked of nepotism as Ms Izzah did not have experience in economics and finance.

He had defended the appointment of his daughter, saying: “Nepotism is where (a family member) is given a position to abuse power, enrich themselves, obtain contracts and get paid a huge sum. This is not the case.”

Ms Izzah has a degree in engineering and a second degree in public and social policy from Johns Hopkins University in the United States.

She is the vice-president of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), which is led by her father.