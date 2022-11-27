Anwar’s comfortable majority could hit stormy weather

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s political lexicon is filled with euphemisms, in part due to the humorous imagery, but also to soften otherwise harsh terms.
Amid the political uncertainty since 2018, when Umno shockingly lost power for the first time in Malaysia’s six-decade history, the term katak , Malay for “frog”, has been widely used for the dozens of politicians who have switched parties, in many cases forcing a change of government.
This includes the infamous Sheraton Move, which toppled the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government in 2020 and several state governments in subsequent months.
Although a common practice across the world, the prevalence of such defections during the last parliamentary term led lawmakers in 2022 to enact so-called “anti-hopping” legislation that will trigger by-elections when elected representatives leave their parties.
Another term has been less talked about, but refers to a behaviour that is possibly just as destabilising. Lalang is the Malay word for cogongrass, a common long weed that grows wild on untended land.
Lalang is used to refer to those whose stance changes depending on how the wind blows. They alter their position on a particular policy or leader, but might stop short of actually changing allegiances.
The best example of lalang would be practically every major party that now backs Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government.
They – or at least a significant number of their MPs who won in the Nov 19 General Election – had all pledged support for his Perikatan Nasional (PN) rival Muhyiddin Yassin as recently as Wednesday, the day before Mr Anwar became premier.
The likes of Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN) had previously ruled out working with PH, which Mr Anwar leads, while others had warned that an Anwar premiership would be ruinous for the country.
“PH and BN are not a relationship. They are in a situationship,” BowerGroupAsia political analyst Adib Zalkapli told The Straits Times. “We will get a clearer picture of Umno’s role or demands in the government after the party elections in early 2023.”
The Gen Z term “situationship”, meaning a romance that is short of a committed love affair, sums up how members of the unity government currently relate to one another.
This will be a key watch point in the months to come, with the alliance likely to evolve into something closer to a joint venture by business partners, rather than a merger of allies.
While Umno provides only 26 MPs, about a sixth of the two-thirds supermajority Mr Anwar now claims, its exit will still cause seismic shocks through the government.
This is in no small part because of the sudden dearth of MPs from the Malay-Muslim majority in Malaysia’s first administration led by a multiracial party – Mr Anwar’s Parti Keadilan Rakyat – instead of a Malay nationalist one.
“Parliament remains highly fragmented, and the PH-BN relationship is brittle, with Umno and its allies’ support for Anwar being conditional,” Eurasia Group’s Asia practice head Peter Mumford told ST.
He added that the Umno leadership elections in 2023 – where president Zahid Hamidi, who is the party’s biggest advocate of partnering Mr Anwar, is likely to face a stiff challenge after a dismal general election – and the result of six state polls due by the middle of next year “will be critical turning points, with PN constantly angling to return to power.”
With Mr Anwar also vowing to slash government expenditure by first reducing the number of Cabinet positions, many senior politicians caught up in the unity government may not find themselves so amenable in the coming weeks.
Already, the likes of former premier Ismail Sabri Yaakob – one of those who had vowed not to cooperate with PH – has held meetings with other BN leaders in recent days. Sources say these meetings are aimed at ensuring their faction gains the lion’s share of positions offered to the junior partner in the Anwar administration.
Even senior members of PN, such as the secretaries-general of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and Parti Islam SeMalaysia, had openly proposed that the opposition pact seeks to join the unity government, before Tan Sri Muhyiddin dismissed the plan.
There is a more niche term than lalang. Belalang, or grasshopper, describes an even more fair-weather personality, leaping from one lalang to another.
While frogs jumping in and out of parties may have been outlawed, Malaysia’s fluid politics sees every MP aside from PH’s 82 wanting to have their cake and eat it – positions in government, but freedom to disagree with policies.
But having witnessed a multitude of kataks and belalangs over the past four years, what Malaysia needs now are the proverbial hard-working ants of Aesop’s fables.
Instead of the song and dance and political rhetoric that have put a drag on the post-Covid-19 recovery – let’s not forget that the general election cost more than RM1 billion (S$308 million), never mind the unnecessary three early state polls and six more in 2023 – leaders should now begin the work of governing.
After all, the entire premise of a unity government is to reduce the political temperature so that it can implement policies without the need to play heroes with short-term wins and fear of knee-jerk backlash.
Most projections say winter is coming in 2023, with geopolitical headwinds likely to see a global economic slowdown.
It’s time to put shoulders to the wheel, instead of simply going with the flow.