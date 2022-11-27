Anwar’s comfortable majority could hit stormy weather

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s political lexicon is filled with euphemisms, in part due to the humorous imagery, but also to soften otherwise harsh terms.

Amid the political uncertainty since 2018, when Umno shockingly lost power for the first time in Malaysia’s six-decade history, the term katak , Malay for “frog”, has been widely used for the dozens of politicians who have switched parties, in many cases forcing a change of government.

This includes the infamous Sheraton Move, which toppled the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government in 2020 and several state governments in subsequent months.

Although a common practice across the world, the prevalence of such defections during the last parliamentary term led lawmakers in 2022 to enact so-called “anti-hopping” legislation that will trigger by-elections when elected representatives leave their parties.

Another term has been less talked about, but refers to a behaviour that is possibly just as destabilising. Lalang is the Malay word for cogongrass, a common long weed that grows wild on untended land.

Lalang is used to refer to those whose stance changes depending on how the wind blows. They alter their position on a particular policy or leader, but might stop short of actually changing allegiances.

The best example of lalang would be practically every major party that now backs Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government.

They – or at least a significant number of their MPs who won in the Nov 19 General Election – had all pledged support for his Perikatan Nasional (PN) rival Muhyiddin Yassin as recently as Wednesday, the day before Mr Anwar became premier.

The likes of Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN) had previously ruled out working with PH, which Mr Anwar leads, while others had warned that an Anwar premiership would be ruinous for the country.

“PH and BN are not a relationship. They are in a situationship,” BowerGroupAsia political analyst Adib Zalkapli told The Straits Times. “We will get a clearer picture of Umno’s role or demands in the government after the party elections in early 2023.”

The Gen Z term “situationship”, meaning a romance that is short of a committed love affair, sums up how members of the unity government currently relate to one another.

This will be a key watch point in the months to come, with the alliance likely to evolve into something closer to a joint venture by business partners, rather than a merger of allies.

While Umno provides only 26 MPs, about a sixth of the two-thirds supermajority Mr Anwar now claims, its exit will still cause seismic shocks through the government.

This is in no small part because of the sudden dearth of MPs from the Malay-Muslim majority in Malaysia’s first administration led by a multiracial party – Mr Anwar’s Parti Keadilan Rakyat – instead of a Malay nationalist one.