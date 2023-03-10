Anwar’s administration faces test in dealing with troubled GLC Pharmaniaga

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s pharmaceutical firm Pharmaniaga is hoping for government help to sell its massive Covid-19 vaccine stockpile, in what could be a litmus test for the four-month-old Anwar Ibrahim administration in managing troubled government-linked companies (GLCs).

During the pandemic, the Malaysian government directly bought vaccines such as Pfizer and AstraZeneca from manufacturers. The government also allowed Pharmaniaga to exclusively import Sinovac vaccines from China. Malaysia also took part in the Covax programme supported by World Health Organisation to buy vaccines.