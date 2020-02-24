Anwar meets DAP, Amanah leaders after claiming betrayal by PKR faction

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Before Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has an audience with the Malaysian King on Monday (Feb 24), the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president was attending another important meeting on Sunday night.

Following his admission of being betrayed by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and a faction within his own party, Mr Anwar was meeting with other coalition heads.

Mr Anwar's political secretary Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak said that the closed-door meeting with Democratic Action Party (DAP) and Parti Amanah Negara leaders at an undisclosed location started at 11pm.

Meanwhile, Mr Farhash said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail is expected to be with Mr Anwar for their audience with the King at 2.30pm on Monday.

"I think the current political climate will be discussed in the meeting with the King," he told reporters.

He said that the King has the discretion to decide on what was best for the country, whether it be a "backdoor government" or a "clean mandate".

"But right now it looks like the status quo will remain.

"He (Anwar) is calm, the people seem to be with us, we have the moral high ground.

"Even in the latest Pakatan Harapan presidential council meeting, he gave space for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to remain as Prime Minister for as long as he wanted.

"I don't see the problem here," said Mr Farhash at Mr Anwar's house at Bukit Segambut on Sunday night.

On talk that several PKR leaders have left the party to join a new coalition with Bersatu, Umno and PAS, Mr Farhash said that this was not true.

"Not yet, not yet. But tonight, some have come out in the open to show their true colours," he said.

Earlier, PKR deputy president and Anwar's rival Datuk Seri Azmin Ali was branded a traitor by fellow party leader, Kapar MP Datuk Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid.

"This is the real traitor who has betrayed the people's mandate which gave the support to Pakatan. They (the traitors) have entered through the back door.

"I'm confident that the traitor will be punished by the people, who have given us the mandate," Mr Abdullah Sani told reporters.

He was on his way out of Mr Anwar's residence after attending a meeting between Mr Anwar and PKR leaders aligned to him.

When asked who was the traitor, Mr Abdullah Sani simply answered,"Azmin Ali" then later added that there were other traitors within PKR and described them as "two or three mosquitoes that we will kill".

Earlier, PKR lawmakers including Wangsa Maju MP Tan Yee Kew, Kuantan MP Fuziah Salleh, Balik Pulau MP Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik, Batu MP P. Prabakaran and also PKR veteran Syed Husin Ali were spotted entering Mr Anwar's house after 10pm for a meeting.

Mr Tan, who left before 11pm, refused to divulge details of the meeting and said to wait for Mr Anwar's official statement on the matter.

The media has been camping outside Mr Anwar's residence from as early as 3pm on Sunday amid reports of a new political landscape in the offing.

It was reported that Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was executing a plan to form a new government with Mr Azmin's PKR faction, Umno and PAS.