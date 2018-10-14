Anwar Ibrahim happy with voters' support in Port Dickson by-election

PORT DICKSON (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who won the Port Dickson by-election with a higher majority, said he is pleased and humbled by the results.

He described his victory as a political milestone and a vote of confidence for the Pakatan Harapan government and its reform agenda.

"What is astounding to me is that we have managed to garner favourable support from all ethnic groups," he told reporters at Pakatan's operations centre on Saturday (Oct 13).

Mr Anwar said he was looking forward to the swearing-in ceremony as the Port Dickson MP on Monday.

He said he had called Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad personally about his victory.

Mr Anwar also thanked all the parties within the Pakatan coalition for assisting him in his election campaign.

"Dr Mahathir was extremely pleased with the results and I'm thankful for his support and endorsement, together with the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, DAP (Democratic Action Party), PKR (Parti Keadilan Rakyat) and the Amanah leadership.

"I must also personally mention my appreciation to Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who took the trouble to come and campaign despite his health problems," he added. Tan Sri Muhyiddin, the Home Minister, had undergone treatment after an operation in July to remove a growth in his pancreas.

Mr Anwar also expressed appreciation for the armed forces, saying that the results showed that the support from them towards Pakatan had increased, compared with the outcome in the previous election.

"I must say we have seen convincing support from them," he said.

He pledged to fulfil all the promises he made to Port Dickson voters. "I have mentioned a few programmes and I promise to do it. I will discuss with the Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Aminuddin Harun."