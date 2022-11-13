Anwar confident PH can form simple majority in Malaysia GE

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia’s opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said he is confident his Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition will secure a simple majority, even though the opposition alliance is facing multi-cornered fights in the Nov 19 General Election.

Speaking to reporters in Putatan, Sabah, after a rally on Saturday night, Datuk Seri Anwar was dismissive of analysts’ predictions that no coalition in the country will be able to get the majority needed to form the government.

“Who said we are not expected? Well, I don’t know whether analysts have gone down to the ground. I have covered almost the entire country and I must say, realistically, there is that possibility that we may be able to reach a simple majority. We just have to work a bit harder and push a bit more,” he was quoted as saying by the Malay Mail.

A minimum of 112 seats are needed for a simple majority in the 222-seat Parliament.

There are currently two other main coalitions in Malaysia – Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN).

The latest survey by Merdeka Center for Opinion Research conducted from Nov 5 to Nov 8 found that PH is the preferred coalition to run the federal government among slightly over one-third of West Malaysians, and that Mr Anwar is also the preferred choice for prime minister.

However, the same survey found that there was growing support for PN among Malay respondents, especially among those aged 18 to 20.