Anwar govt takes flak as another website blocked ahead of state polls

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia has blocked another news portal without offering any reason, the latest in a string of websites that have experienced alleged state-ordered outages days ahead of a crucial vote to elect six of 13 state governments.

The UtusanTV site, whose TikTok account has a following of over 2.9 million, could not be accessed by users of various internet service providers in Malaysia since Monday morning. Some who tried to log on to UtusanTV.com were instead served a page with the standard government notice that “this website is not available in Malaysia as it violates the national law”.

Both the Communications and Digital Ministry as well as regulator Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) have yet to respond to queries on the block, except for a spokesman from MCMC saying the matter was being investigated.

UtusanTV is not run by the Utusan Malaysia news group, but by ex-staffers who launched the site when their former employers ceased operations temporarily in 2019.

Previous news portals and blogs blocked had run content critical of the Anwar Ibrahim administration, although the authorities have refused to comment on any of these cases.

The administration has also clamped down on alleged incitement of 3R – race, religion and royalty – sentiment as it seeks to fend off Malay-Muslim nationalist campaigning by the opposition Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Nearly half of Malaysia’s 21 million-strong electorate are voters in the six states. Selangor, Penang and Negeri Sembilan are controlled by Prime Minister Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition and Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu are helmed by PN’s largest outfit Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS).

The vote on Saturday after a two-week campaign has seen far more interest online than at physical events. The elections are widely viewed as a referendum on Datuk Seri Anwar’s so-called unity government that brings together former bitter foes, especially PH and the Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN) which are campaigning together for the first time.

An independent press freedom watchdog Gerakan Media Merdeka called on the MCMC to “explain the Internet regulator’s mechanism with regard to access blocks enforced on any website, particularly online news portals”. It noted how readers of another portal MalaysiaNow – widely viewed as pro-PN – were also denied access in June without any explanation on the matter.

“In the two reported cases, the respective media organisations were not formally informed of the imposed restricted access, nor were they given an official reason for the block. It is quite puzzling when MCMC instead took actions to ‘investigate’ complaints lodged by managements of the media organisations, when there should have been a clear reason for the blocks, and there are no other authorities with power to take such actions,” the press freedom watchdog said on Monday.

Electoral reforms group Bersih also chimed in on Tuesday that the blocks on UtusanTV and MalaysiaNow were “reminiscent of censorship undertaken by (former premier) Najib Razak against news portals and Bersih’s own website that were critical of his government”.

“Bersih calls on the government of PM Anwar Ibrahim to honour his pledge, as laid out in his coalition’s manifestos, to defend free speech and protect media freedom. UtusanTV.com site must be unblocked immediately,” it said in a statement.

Malaysia Today, which is run by fugitive blogger Raja Petra Kamarudin, as well as the personal site of former MP Wee Choo Keong have also been barred in recent weeks.

“Big Brother Fahmi is watching us,” read a Twitter post by Mr Wee, a former lawmaker from Mr Anwar’s Parti Keadilan Rakyat, of which Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil is the information chief.

Mr Fahmi and his colleagues from the ruling coalition have repeatedly warned the public and politicians alike of stern action against the proliferation of fake news and attempts to stir up ethnic strife. PAS’ popular caretaker Kedah chief minister Sanusi Md Nor was charged in July with sedition.