Anwar disbands Muhyiddin-led National Recovery Council

Mr Muhyiddin Yassin was appointed as the NRC chairman with ministerial status in Sept 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
44 sec ago
Published
3 min ago

PUTRAJAYA: The National Recovery Council (NRC) and several government agencies have been disbanded as they are now redundant, says Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

“The NRC was disbanded as there were overlapping tasks... it was created to fulfil needs then,” said Datuk Seri Anwar at a press conference after a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin was appointed as the NRC chairman with ministerial status in Sept 2021.

Mr Anwar said there had been proposals to dissolve government bodies that had overlapping duties.

“If the matter can be handled by the police and the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), we want to reduce it. Each overlapping agency will add (administrative) costs,” said Mr Anwar.

However, Mr Anwar did not reveal the other government agencies that have been disbanded.

Meanwhile, Mr Anwar said he and the Government Chief Secretary Mohd Zuki Ali had identified several duties that the prime minister can be relieved of.

“I have let go of many duties because some of them can be entrusted to the deputy prime minister,” said Mr Anwar.

Mr Muhyiddin was ousted as prime minister in August last year after 17 months in power, when several Umno MPs led by Ahmad Zahid Hamidi withdrew support for the government.

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was subsequently appointed as prime minister and served for 16 months until the 15th General Election in November. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

