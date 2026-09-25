Anwar, dignitaries pay final respects to Malaysian PM’s late brother Idrus Ibrahim

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Prime Minister Anwar (far right) and his wife, Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, arrived at the family home at 11.05am to pay their last respects and offer condolences to the family.

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Penang – A sombre atmosphere blanketed the family home of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Sept 25 as family, friends, and dignitaries gathered following the passing of his elder brother, Idrus Ibrahim.

Idrus, 83, died at 5.30pm on Sept 24 due to age-related illnesses. The second of eight siblings, he leaves behind his wife, four children, and 10 grandchildren.

Prime Minister Anwar and his wife, Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, arrived at the family home at 11.05am to pay their last respects and offer condolences to the family, briefly greeting well-wishers and villagers outside the compound.

Penang governor Ramli Ngah Talib and his wife, Raja Noora Ashikin Raja Abdullah, arrived shortly after at 11.15am to pay their respects.

Among the notable figures present were Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong, Penang Umno chief Musa Sheikh Fadzir, Penang Mufti Mohd Sukki Othman, Machang Bubuk assemblyman Lee Khai Loon, and Pantai Jerjak assemblyman Fahmi Zainol.

The remains will be brought to the hall at Masjid Jamek Cherok Tokun Bawah for funeral prayers following Friday prayers, before burial at the Cherok Tokun Bawah Muslim Cemetery. THE STAR /ASIA NEWS NETWORK