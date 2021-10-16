Anwar defends MOU with Malaysian government, cautions against early polls

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim has defended the memorandum of understanding (MOU) reached between his Pakatan Harapan coalition and the government led by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, insisting that it led to parliamentary reforms and an agreement to implement the new lower voting age before the end of the year.

But Datuk Seri Anwar stressed that many contentious issues remained on the table, particularly over the issue of corruption, and warned that PH support for the upcoming budget later this month was far from guaranteed.