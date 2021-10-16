Anwar defends agreement with Malaysian government

Opposition leader also cautions against early polls, pointing to need to focus on Covid-19 crisis

Leslie Lopez Regional Correspondent In Kuala Lumpur
  • Published
    33 min ago
Malaysia's opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim has defended the memorandum of understanding (MOU) reached between his Pakatan Harapan coalition and the government led by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, insisting that it led to parliamentary reforms and an agreement to implement the new lower voting age before the end of the year.

But Datuk Seri Anwar stressed that many contentious issues remained on the table, particularly over the issue of corruption, and warned that Pakatan Harapan (PH) support for the upcoming budget later this month was far from guaranteed.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 16, 2021, with the headline 'Anwar defends agreement with Malaysian government'. Subscribe
Topics: 