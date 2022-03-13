Anwar congratulates BN for landslide win, expresses concern over low turnout

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim has congratulated Barisan Nasional for their landslide win in the Johor polls.

He said Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) concedes to the decision made by the people of Johor.

'My appreciation goes to the supporters and machinery of PKR and Pakatan Harapan who worked hard to move the campaign throughout this state election," said Mr Anwar.

"This decision is also an important reminder for political parties to regain their strength in the run-up to the next general election," he added in a Facebook post on Sunday (March 13).

He also said the low voter turnout was a worry.

"We are very concerned about the percentage of the voter turnout trend which is very upsetting and can threaten the democratic process."

Pakatan Harapan won only 12 seats - 10 by DAP, one by PKR and one by Amanah - in the state election.

The results of the Johor state polls shows that Johoreans long for a stable government and a better future, said caretaker Mentri Besar Hasni Mohammad.

He said that Barisan's victory brings a new chapter to both the people and the state.

"Today is the first day of this great journey ahead. Johoreans have celebrated democracy and practised their right to vote and choose a stable future.

"They are tired of the instability and want a strong government," he said .

"They have unanimously chosen Barisan Nasional," he added at a press conference at the Umno command centre on Sunday.

He said that the state government would continue its effort to bring Johor forward.

"We will continue to boost the economy, defend the weak and strengthen youths in Johor.

"We will reform the state government..." he said.