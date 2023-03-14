Anwar and I don’t take ganja, says Malaysia economy minister Rafizi after receiving marijuana-laced toothpaste

KUALA LUMPUR - There was a light moment at a press conference in Malaysia’s Parliament when Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli said he and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim do not consume cannabis.

Mr Rafizi was responding to queries by reporters after the two received a parcel at their offices containing toothpaste with cannabis extract.

“I don’t know, it was sent to the office. I didn’t open it myself,” he said during a press conference in Parliament on Tuesday.

“It was addressed to the Prime Minister and myself. None of us take ‘weed’ so I think it was a waste.

“(The parcel) was then given to the police station.”

A police report was lodged by on March 13 after an officer for Mr Rafizi received a call from a delivery service regarding the package.

The tube of toothpaste was coloured in patterns of marijuana leaves of green and white, along with the “Happy Green” label.

The case is currently being probed under the Dangerous Drugs Act, which deals with the possession of raw opium, coca leaves, poppy-straw and cannabis.

Mr Rafizi is also deputy president to Datuk Seri Anwar at Parti Keadilan Rakyat, a component party of Pakatan Harapan.

Separately at the same press conference, Mr Rafizi said a special task force to facilitate business (Pemudah) was committed to announce a simplified and shorter application for expatriate permits by June.

“While this may not sound like big news to most Malaysians, it is among the top key concerns of investors and industries because the current process can take up to five or six months,” said the economy minister.

“So, in three months, we can roll out ours, which is a simplified process.” THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK