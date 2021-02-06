Anti-vaxxers turn vaccine advocates in Malaysia after brush with Covid-19

Malaysia will have enough vaccines to inoculate almost 83 per cent of the population.
Malaysia will have enough vaccines to inoculate almost 83 per cent of the population.PHOTO: REUTERS
Malaysia Correspondent
  • Published
    49 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

KUALA LUMPUR - For many years, Madam Nor Aisyah Amin opposed vaccinations due to her religious beliefs.

She said she believed that eating "sunnah food" - superfoods that were loved by the Prophet Muhammad - was enough to fight health threats.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Sign up for the ST Asian Insider newsletter to get exclusive insights into Asia from our network of overseas correspondents.

Topics: 