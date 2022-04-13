Anti-hopping Bill: Where to draw the line?

An effort to prevent members of political parties from switching alliances in Malaysia, which has been in the works since last September, is in limbo because politicians are struggling over how to define "party hopping". Here's a closer look at the landmark Bill.

The need for a law to stem party defections arose following the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government in 2020, mostly because of a mass defection from its ranks. This precipitated a political crisis that has largely dominated Malaysian politics since. The two subsequent governments have been able to count on only a single-digit majority in Parliament as the incidence of defections and aisle crossing remains prevalent.