Anti-graft crackdown pushes Vietnam’s fearful bureaucrats to 'do nothing’

VIETNAM - Vietnam’s Communist Party is growing alarmed about a new mantra taking hold among bureaucrats: Do a lot, get in trouble for a lot. Do less, get in trouble for less. Do nothing, “get in trouble for nothing”.

Increasingly, they’re choosing the last option – and it’s weighing on one of Asia’s fastest-growing economies.

Civil servants are wary of signing off on investment projects for fear they could be implicated next in a wide-ranging anti-graft campaign that has taken down three of the country’s top-ranking officials already this year, according to multiple bureaucrats who asked not to be identified for fear of retribution.

Approvals for real estate developments or infrastructure spending that were once routine are increasingly getting held up, they said.

One bureaucrat who oversees infrastructure approvals said he would rather get scolded for doing nothing than risk being put in jail for making any perceived missteps. Another said the worry is most acute among local-level officials since they’re the ones who must sign off on projects and legal documents.

“Nobody in Vietnam wants to be on the record of approving anything right now because they don’t know whether it will come back to them in the anti-corruption campaign,” said Dr Albert Park, chief economist at the Asian Development Bank (ADB), adding that even his research department is struggling to get the necessary approval for a project.

Representatives from the prime minister’s office and the foreign affairs ministry could not be reached for comment.

Communist Party Chief Nguyen Phu Trong, the anti-graft campaign’s chief architect, has defended the years-long effort as tough medicine needed to promote Vietnam’s long-term stability.

When the campaign first reached markets in March 2022, arrests of high-level business and securities officials spooked domestic investors but did not cause panic because the purge was touted as a way to tackle stock manipulation.

But when market regulators started cancelling bond offerings a month later, investors paused to reassess the damage.

Those worries deepened in January, when the anti-graft campaign claimed its three biggest casualties – President Communist Party Chief Nguyen Phu Trong and two of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s deputies. The cumulative push alarmed lower-level bureaucrats for fear they could be implicated next in a probe that ensnared more than 500 Communist Party members in 2022 alone.

The Prime Minister is now seeking to jolt the bureaucracy back into action to limit the economic fallout.

In recent weeks, he has organised high-level meetings with lenders, property executives and other key stakeholders to discuss ways to fix what they call bottlenecks in the market, such as resuscitating corporate bond issuance.

He has also vowed to ease property stress, ensure economic stability and scolded ministers for not disbursing funds already approved for critical infrastructure projects.

“Officials are under pressure now to expend more state budget to meet the target and improve their economic management performance,” said Ms Linh Nguyen, lead analyst for Vietnam at Control Risks. Whether Mr Chinh succeeds will depend not only on his ability to ease anxiety among bureaucrats, but also to convince investors that Vietnam remains a stable and pro-business economy.