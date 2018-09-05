Anti-graft body questions Hishammuddin over spy agency case

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's former defence minister Hishammuddin Hussein was interrogated between 10am and 1pm on Monday (Sept 3) by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), sources confirmed.

According to sources, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin was questioned as part of investigations into alleged misappropriation of government funds for the 14th general election involving former spy agency chief Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid.

According to The Malaysian Insight, Hishammuddin said he went voluntarily to give a statement after his name came up during Hasanah's remand hearing.

Her lawyer, Datuk Shaharudin Ali, was quoted as saying that the MACC would seek to question Hishammuddin over alleged misappropriation of funds by intelligence officers.

However, a news portal had quoted MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull as saying that he had no knowledge of plans to call Hishammuddin in for questioning over the matter.

Hasanah, who was remanded for six days, was released on Monday after the magistrate's court turned down the MACC's request to extend her remand.

A deputy director-general of a division in the Prime Minister's Department with the title "Datuk", and six administrative and diplomatic officers had also been remanded but they were released on Saturday (Sept 1) on MACC's bail and one surety.

In total, nine people have been arrested in connection with the case.

The ninth is a businessman with a permanent resident status in United Kingdom. He was detained in Kelantan on Aug 29 and remanded for seven days from Aug 30.

Previously, MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki was reported to have said US$12 million (S$16.5 million) of government funds was allegedly misappropriated.