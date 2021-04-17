Anti-coup groups in Myanmar form National Unity Government

YANGON • Opponents of Myanmar's junta yesterday announced a National Unity Government including ousted Members of Parliament and leaders of anti-coup protests and ethnic minorities, saying their aim was to root out military rule and restore democracy.

Myanmar has been in violent turmoil since a Feb 1 coup that ousted a civilian government led by democracy champion Aung San Suu Kyi, which had held power for five years and was starting its second term after a landslide election victory in November.

People have been taking to the streets day after day to demand the restoration of democracy, defying crackdowns by the security forces in which more than 700 people have been killed, according to a monitoring group.

At the same time, political leaders, including ousted MPs from Ms Suu Kyi's party, have been trying to organise to show the country and the outside world that they and not the generals are the legitimate political authority.

"Please welcome the people's government," veteran democracy activist Min Ko Naing said in a 10-minute video address announcing the formation of the National Unity Government.

While setting out few positions, Mr Min Ko Naing said the will of the people was the unity government's priority, while acknowledging the scale of the task at hand. "We're trying to get this out from the roots so we have to sacrifice a lot," he said, referring to the junta.

A spokesman for the junta could not be reached for comment. The generals justified their takeover by claiming fraud in the November election won by Ms Suu Kyi's party, though the election commission dismissed the objections.

One of the unity government's primary objectives will be to win global support and recognition. Its minister of international cooperation, Dr Sasa, told reporters the United States and Britain had recognised Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the legitimate leader of that country.

"We are the democratically elected leaders of Myanmar," said Dr Sasa, who goes by one name. "So if the free and democratic world rejects us, that means they reject democracy."

International pressure has been building on the Myanmar military, particularly from Western governments that have imposed limited sanctions, though the generals have long dismissed what they see as outside interference.

Meanwhile, pressure from activist groups to end ties with entities in Myanmar linked to the military saw Posco Coated & Colour Steel announcing yesterday that it will end its joint venture with Myanmar Economic Holdings Limited (MEHL), a company controlled by the military.

The South Korean firm said it is in talks to buy MEHL's 30 per cent stake to continue operations with full ownership. The venture mainly makes sheet metal for residential and factory roofing.

The unity government also released a list of office-holders including members of ethnic minorities and protest leaders, underlining the unity of purpose between the pro-democracy movement and the autonomy-seeking minority communities, some of whom have been battling the central government for decades.

Dr Sasa told Reuters in an interview the objective was to end violence, restore democracy and build a "federal democratic union".

A spokesman for the democratic politicians said that while they could not inform Ms Suu Kyi of the creation of the unity government, he was sure she was aware of what was happening.

Ms Suu Kyi has been in detention since the coup.

While the politicians were announcing the unity government, other opponents of military rule observed a "silent strike", staying home to mourn those killed or wearing black while marching in small groups in half a dozen cities and towns, the media reported.

"The most silent voice is the loudest," protest leader Ei Thinzar Maung said on her Facebook page.

Streets in the main city of Yangon were largely deserted, residents said. There were no immediate reports of violence but two people were shot and killed in the central town of Myingyan overnight, Radio Free Asia reported.

