Anti-corruption laws misapplied in spate of probes into Indonesia state companies execs: Analysts

JAKARTA - A graft probe into the former boss of Indonesia’s state energy company Pertamina for signing off on long-term gas supply contracts that later made some losses has perplexed the public and experts alike, who say such business decisions do not amount to corruption.

There are also fears that similar graft cases targeting chief executives for exercising their business judgment could discourage the country’s talent from helming state-owned companies.

In 2013 and 2014, Pertamina’s former chief executive Karen Agustiawan instructed a colleague to sign 20-year contracts to procure liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Corpus Christi Liquefaction (CCL), a subsidiary of Texas-based Cheniere Energy, with the supply to commence in 2019.

Pertamina is tasked with ensuring Indonesia meets its existing and potential energy needs for stable economic growth. At the time, the country’s domestic gas demand was expected to grow robustly.

However, actual demand for gas in 2019, the first year of delivery under the contracts, was lower than expected, which prompted Pertamina to resell the excess to third parties.

It booked a profit from the sale because the pre-determined price it paid CCL was lower than the global market price then.

Market conditions were reversed in 2020 and 2021 as demand for gas and prices slumped, causing Pertamina to incur losses, triggering the corruption probe.

Agustiawan was made a corruption suspect on June 8, 2022, but anti-graft agency Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) declared her legal status only 15 months later on Sept 19, 2023, when it detained her.

She remains in detention awaiting trial.

KPK accused Agustiawan of improperly engaging in a gas procurement contract that later caused the state losses of 2.1 trillion rupiah (S$183 million). She has denied the allegations, saying there was no such loss, and that the contracts were collectively and collegially approved by Pertamina’s board of directors.

KPK spokesman Ali Fikri declined to comment on the case when contacted by The Straits Times.

Agustiawan has said that she did not personally benefit from the LNG contracts with CCL.

In an open letter to President Joko Widodo dated Sept 25 that was reproduced in local media, she said: “I personally did not make any material gains, or immaterial gains, from the LNG procurement from Corpus Christi.

“The Corpus Christi transaction in fact has positioned Indonesia to have a source of gas supply from overseas through 2040 with a pre-agreed price below the global market price.”

In 2022, gas prices rebounded due to post-pandemic recovery and the Russia-Ukraine war which disrupted international shipments and shrank global energy supply.

According to data from Pertamina, between mid-2019 and mid-2023, a total of 87 LNG cargoes were delivered by CCL to Pertamina, which in turn resold them to third parties for net gains of US$88.87 million (S$119.4 million) over the four-year period.