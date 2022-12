KUALA LUMPUR - When it became clear that they had wrested Padang Serai from the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) in a postponed election on Wednesday night, hundreds of Perikatan Nasional (PN) supporters in the usually sleepy hollow in Kedah gleefully burst into song.

Ironically, it was PH’s theme song for the Nov 19 vote that exhorts voters to reject corruption – one that even Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim performed during the campaign trail.