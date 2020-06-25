Another S'porean arrested in JB over drugs via drone

Malaysian police have arrested another Singaporean man suspected of being involved in trafficking drugs into Singapore using a drone.

Johor police chief Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the 41-year-old was arrested at a condominium in Johor Baru on Tuesday, the same day another Singaporean suspect nicknamed Boy Setan (Devil Boy) was detained.

Datuk Ayob told reporters yesterday that three people were picked up on Tuesday.

"Boy Setan and his girlfriend were arrested at a condominium in Mount Austin (in Johor Baru), while the other suspect was detained in Johor Baru. Both Singaporeans tested positive for methamphetamine," he added.

Boy Setan's real name is Mohamad Azli Ahmad Said, and he is 40 years old.

Mr Ayob said that based on intelligence, both men are part of a secret society called 369 in Singapore.

Malaysian police seized 37 Ecstasy pills, 13.6g of Ice and 2.4g of heroin during the arrest.

Mr Ayob said the suspects have been remanded for 14 days until July 7 and there are likely to be more arrests soon.

"We are looking to charge them first before handing them over to our Singaporean counterpart," he added.

Mr Ayob said Azli had allegedly flown a drone with drugs from Johor Baru city centre into Singapore. It was the first such case in Malaysia.

The Malaysian authorities did not disclose when he had done this or what the drugs were.

Azli had allegedly been in Malaysia for the past three months.

He is believed to be associated with four Singaporeans arrested by the Singapore police and the Central Narcotics Bureau last week, also for trafficking drugs by drone.