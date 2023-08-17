Animal sacrifices to gargoyle-like statue of occult ‘god of wealth’ in Bangkok alarm pet lovers

The worship of a grotesque statue in Thailand, believed to offer wealth, has piqued the interest of animal rights groups, after devotees have begun soliciting puppies and kittens online to use as sacrificial tributes to the deity.

The 4m-tall statue of the mythical Khru Kai Kaeo – resembling a winged Victorian gargoyle with fangs and crimson red talon-like fingernails – made headlines on Aug 9 when it halted traffic in Bangkok for around two hours, the Bangkok Post reported.

A truck had been transporting the large statue from the central Thai province Ratchaburi to its current site in the Thai capital and appeared to get it stuck under a pedestrian bridge, leading to some chatter that it was a calculated move to drum up public attention.

Following the incident, multiple online groups and communities surfaced to discuss their devotion to Khru Kai Kaeo, a mythical figure rumoured to be a teacher of a former Khmer empire king, but seen by superstitious worshippers as a “god of wealth” figure.