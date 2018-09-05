Analysis: No downside to Jokowi's Olympic dream

JAKARTA - The surprise announcement last Saturday (Sept 1) that Indonesia plans to throw its hat in the ring to host the 2032 Olympics was a master-stroke by President Joko Widodo, likely designed to take the euphoria from the Asian Games straight into the upcoming election season.

The country could do with more of the feel-good factor spilling over from its successful hosting of the 18th Asiad, which ended on Sunday, ahead of what is expected to be a divisive presidential race between Mr Joko and his old rival Prabowo Subianto.

While hustings for the 2019 elections will not officially start for another fortnight or so, tensions can already be felt on the ground, particularly from a shadowy "black campaign" backed by some opposition figures calling for the President to be replaced.

From videos of what police labelled as fake attacks on Muslim clerics to rumours of mosques being attacked in Indonesia, the campaign has been designed to whip up fear that under Mr Joko, Islam is under siege.

Outside of politics, Indonesia is trying to protect its embattled rupiah as it slides dangerously towards crisis levels, having already lost almost 9 per cent of its value this year, with the government saying on Tuesday (Sept 4) that it has detected speculators of the currency at work.

There is also a humanitarian emergency brewing in Lombok, where relief efforts have been slow for nearly half a million people left homeless after the island in West Nusa Tenggara province was struck by a series of massive earthquakes recently.

In spite of these issues, Indonesia managed to pull off what was widely regarded as a solid performance, both on and off the field, as host for the Asian Games.

Many noted the Asiad also helped the President, better known by his nickname Jokowi, bolster his credibility among young people, particularly with his cameo at the opening ceremony for the games on Aug 18.

A video played on the big screen before his arrival at the Gelora Bung Karno stadium saw Mr Joko's presidential motorcade caught in traffic, in what was clearly a self-deprecating homage to the notorious gridlocks on Jakarta's roads.

He nudged one of his outriders to hand over his helmet and bike before zig-zagging his way through traffic and alleyways, Evel Knievel-style, to make it to the ceremony.

The act was not only well-received at the stadium but the video - presumably pre-recorded with a professional stunt-rider - also went viral on social media for days after.

The shock bid to host the 2032 Olympics seems to have the same effect, with many lauding his ambition for the sports-crazy country.

It was important for the President to reinforce his connection to younger Indonesians as well as to show his liberal, chopper-riding, and metal-music-loving side, after choosing 75-year-old conservative Islamic cleric Ma'ruf Amin as his running mate just a week earlier.

A reformist with no ties to the military or political elite, Mr Joko is often targeted by entrenched interest groups trying to undermine him.

More recently, his detractors have taken to Sara - the Indonesian acronym for ethnicity, religion, race and social class - against him.

The last Jakarta election was fraught with such issues, when the incumbent Basuki Tjahaja Purnama - a Chinese Christian ally of Mr Joko's - lost to Muslim rivals backed by Mr Prabowo.

Incidentally, Basuki, who goes by his Chinese moniker Ahok, was Mr Joko's deputy when the latter was Jakarta governor, and both were instrumental in the appointment of Indonesia as host for the Asiad after Vietnam pulled out in 2014.

Although Mr Joko remains far ahead in the electability polls, the ousting of Basuki showed how the use of race and religion to rally the disaffected could yet threaten the President's hope for a second term.

Dr Ma'ruf, as the top official in Indonesia's largest Islamic organisation Nahdlatul Ulama, has the right credentials to neutralise that threat.

Although Mr Joko's decision to go with Dr Ma'ruf was questioned by liberals, there is still more upside in picking a running mate who beefs up his own position with the conservatives, in a country with the world's largest Muslim majority.

There is, however, the youth vote to consider - especially since almost half the 200 million eligible voters in Indonesia come polling day will be aged 35 or younger.

Analysts generally agree that the President's deep involvement in the Asian Games would have gone some way in locking down the support of many younger Indonesians, but these are early days yet with polls set to open only on April 17 next year.

Mr Prabowo has also sought to use the games as a platform to promote his own image - even joining in a touching embrace with Mr Joko and an Indonesian athlete after a silat event at the games, photos of which were also widely shared.

Related Story Jokowi's challenger trails far behind him in social media popularity

Related Story Indonesia President Joko Widodo to register candidacy for 2019 election: Media

Political scientist Syamsuddin Haris from the Indonesian Institute of Sciences believes the group embrace, and the success of the games, have generated a sense of positivity among Indonesians, and that augurs well for the upcoming elections.

But like many other observers, Prof Syamsuddin does not see Indonesia's bid for the Olympics doing much in terms of winning votes for the incumbent at the 2019 polls.

Indeed, with the announcement of the winning host for the 2032 games expected only in 2025, the Olympics is just too far ahead to have any real impact at the ballot boxes, where more pressing bread and butter issues will likely occupy the minds of voters.

"So if it's about Jokowi's electability, I would say that the success of the Asian Games could give him more of a bump (than the Olympics bid)," added Prof Syamsuddin.

But there is no downside for Mr Joko to declare such lofty ambitions for Indonesia in an election year, even if it does not translate to a significant vote swing in his favour.

If anything, it would dispel the belief in some quarters that he is an inward-looking President, and prove that he is a leader who is serious about raising Indonesia's profile abroad.

Similar efforts in Indonesian foreign policy has already seen his administration earn a non-permanent seat on the next United Nations Security Council.

There is also little doubt that Indonesia is trying to position itself as a middle power in the Indo-Pacific region, while having to contend with the challenges from the ongoing strategic rivalry and trade war between the United States and China.

The bigger question is whether the former furniture businessman can successfully navigate through the geopolitical minefield to fulfil his global ambitions for Indonesia, while fighting for re-election.