An omelette of a crisis: Why onion, egg prices are rising in Philippines

MANILA – Eating onions and eggs is now beyond reach for some people in the Philippines.

“It’s now a luxury to eat onions and eggs here in the Philippines. Yes, I say luxury because they are so expensive now,” tweeted design consultant JC Aguinaldo, 35.

Farmers and experts attribute the surging prices to several factors, including the government’s flawed importation policies, cartels manipulating prices, the perennial neglect of farmers, extreme weather events and a bird flu outbreak.

Onion prices have more than quadrupled since late 2022, and they are now more expensive than meat. In December, onion prices hit as high as 700 pesos (S$17) per kilogramme, double the cost of beef and pork in wet markets. The prices have slightly gone down to 450 pesos or less this month as the harvest season kicked off.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) estimated that farmers would produce about 19,000 tonnes of onions in January, short of the projected 22,000-tonne demand this month.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, who is also the DA chief, approved the emergency importation of up to 21,060 tonnes of onions until Jan 27 in a bid to lower prices.

But based on the number of sanitary clearances applied by importers, only about 5,000 tonnes of onions would be coming in, which will not be enough to help bring down prices.

Meanwhile, eggs, a cheap source of protein for Filipinos, now cost 8 pesos to 9 pesos apiece, higher than the 6 pesos during the same period last year.

Mr Jayson Cainglet, executive director of farmers’ group Samahang Industriya ng Agrkultra, said they had urged the DA to import onions as early as Oct 2022, predicting that local production would not be enough to meet demand.

He said when white onions started running out as the year-end holidays approached, consumers bought more red onions instead. Supplies have since dwindled for both, jacking up prices.

Farmers were angered by the government’s importation plan, as they would be forced to sell their produce at cheaper prices. But with only a fourth of the target imports expected to come in by the end of the month, the impact on the farmers may be lessened.

“We think this is not only a miscalculation of the DA, but it seems they’re deliberately doing this,” said Mr Cainglet. “We don’t have any problems with imports; just don’t do it when the harvest is here. They’re short-changing farmers”.

Two typhoons and a tropical storm also hit the Philippines in the last quarter of 2022, flattening some onion farmlands.

Senators have started investigating the onion crisis. Senator Imee Marcos, the President’s sister, criticised the DA for its “abject lack of planning”.

Senator Cynthia Villar, who leads the agriculture committee probing the issue, also said cartels are hoarding onions to manipulate prices.

“These cartels have complete control over the supply, so they create artificial demand to increase prices. That’s what we should solve so that this does not happen again,” Ms Villar said.