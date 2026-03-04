Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

News analysis

Amid pushback on Indonesia’s BOP role and Iran conflict, Prabowo attempts balancing act

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

President Prabowo held an unusual meeting on the night of March 3, attended by past presidents and vice presidents as well as other senior political figures.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto held an unusual meeting on the night of March 3, attended by past presidents and vice presidents as well as other senior political figures.

PHOTO: INDONESIAN PRESIDENTIAL PALACE

avatar-alt

Hariz Baharudin

Google Preferred Source badge
  • President Prabowo convened a rare meeting with political leaders to discuss Middle East tensions, focusing on national unity and preparedness.
  • Indonesia offered to mediate the US-Iran conflict, but this diplomatic effort is viewed with scepticism due to perceived lack of leverage.
  • Middle East conflict risks economic fallout for Indonesia, so President Prabowo prioritises strengthening food and energy resilience for domestic stability.

AI generated

JAKARTA - Just hours after protesters held up signboards outside the US Embassy in Jakarta on March 3 to demand Indonesia’s withdrawal from the

US-led Board of Peace (BOP) initiative

, an unusual late-night meeting unfolded at the presidential palace.

In attendance were President Prabowo Subianto, former presidents Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and Joko Widodo as well as former vice-presidents and senior political figures.

See more on

Indonesia

Prabowo Subianto

Iran

United States

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.