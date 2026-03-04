For subscribers
Amid pushback on Indonesia’s BOP role and Iran conflict, Prabowo attempts balancing act
- President Prabowo convened a rare meeting with political leaders to discuss Middle East tensions, focusing on national unity and preparedness.
- Indonesia offered to mediate the US-Iran conflict, but this diplomatic effort is viewed with scepticism due to perceived lack of leverage.
- Middle East conflict risks economic fallout for Indonesia, so President Prabowo prioritises strengthening food and energy resilience for domestic stability.
JAKARTA - Just hours after protesters held up signboards outside the US Embassy in Jakarta on March 3 to demand Indonesia’s withdrawal from the US-led Board of Peace (BOP) initiative
In attendance were President Prabowo Subianto, former presidents Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and Joko Widodo as well as former vice-presidents and senior political figures.