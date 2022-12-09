Almost 90% of young Malaysian voters unaware of current political developments: Survey

PETALING JAYA - They were dubbed the kingmakers in the lead up to the 15th General Election (GE15) in November, but when the dust had settled and the ballots counted, the six million new voters had made a different type of impact.

They have instead raised the issue of political literacy and the danger of making premature decisions.

Ilham Center executive director Hisomuddin Bakar said in-depth interviews with Undi18 voters – referring to 18 to 20-year-olds now eligible to vote – found that almost 90 per cent were unaware of current political developments.

Some were unable to differentiate between MPs and assemblymen, or even recognise existing political parties and figures, he added.

He said most of them cleaved to the political influence of family members while others relied on social media as their main source of political information.

Non-Malay urban and semi-urban youth were more inclined towards Pakatan Harapan as they were influenced by the party’s mega ceramah (campaign rallies).

“Most of them said social media, especially TikTok, was their main reference – TikTok was comparable to television for them as a source of information,” said Mr Hisomuddin.

Perikatan Nasional, which used social media in its campaigning, including narrative content on TikTok, turned out to be more successful, with Malay youth almost totally voting for the coalition.

Mr Hisomuddin believes that over 80 per cent of young Malays (18- to 25-year-olds) exercised their right to vote, adding that this is an encouraging figure.

Despite their high turnout, data on their political literacy indicated they were prone to making premature voting decisions.

Mr Hisomuddin called on the Education Ministry to manage unhealthy political elements such as racial and extremist religious approaches.

“Democratic education needs to be coordinated with noble values so that it will be embedded into their (the youth’s) final consideration when choosing a leader on the ballot,” he added.

Undi18 co-founder Tharma Pillai said Malaysia’s low political literacy rate could be attributed to the education system, which doesn’t emphasise political knowledge enough in its curriculum.