Almost 4,000 people displaced by floods in Johor

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Johor has recorded almost 4,000 victims currently seeking shelter at 53 temporary flood relief centres in seven of the state's flood-affected districts.

In a statement, the Johor Disaster Management committee said the most affected district was Mersing with 1,262 victims, followed by Kota Tinggi with 1,071 victims and Kluang with 1,053 victims.

The rest are Segamat (342), Kulai (80), Muar (21), and Batu Pahat (six).

"There are two roads in Kota Tinggi that have been closed down due to the flood, namely Jalan Kampung Tunjuk Dalam near Ladang Bukit Kelompok and Ladang Bukit Payong, and Jalan Dalam Kampung Mawai Lama," it said.

Meanwhile, Kota Tinggi OCPD Supt Ahsmon Bajah said that a bus has broken down while trying to cross a flooded road at Batu 18, Jalan Kota Tinggi-Mersing.

"There were no casualties reported in the incident," he said.