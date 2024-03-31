Alleged owner of suitcase filled with $142,000 presents himself to cops in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA - The alleged owner of a suitcase that held more than RM500,000 (S$142,000) has presented himself to the police.

When contacted, a Petaling Jaya police officer, Assistant Commissioner Shahrulnizam Jaafar @ Ismail, confirmed the matter.

“Yes, he gave his statement yesterday at 4.30pm. However, there are still several more matters that need to be taken, including additional statements and proof (of ownership),” he said.

Previously, Selangor Police Chief Commissioner Hussein Omar Khan said a company had come forward to claim the suitcase and a report had been lodged in Shah Alam.

However, when summoned, the company director failed to show up to the Damansara police station.

Datuk Hussein said that the director had to present himself to the station to show proof of ownership and to have his statement recorded.

On March 20, the suitcase filled with cash was found by a security guard at a shopping mall carpark.

Mr Hussein, when contacted, said the alleged owner claimed he did not realise the suitcase had not been put into his vehicle.

According to the alleged owner, the money was originally from a friend who was paying back money after borrowing it several years ago for investment purposes.

He had initially believed that he had inserted two bags into his car before going home.

“However the next day when he wanted to retrieve it he realised that a bag had gone missing,” he said.

Mr Hussein said that more statements were needed, including on how he obtained the cash in the first place. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK