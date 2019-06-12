Alleged gay sex video Malaysian minister attends weekly Cabinet meeting

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Malaysian minister said to be the individual in a gay sex video attended the weekly Cabinet meeting as usual on Wednesday (June 12).

He was seen at the Prime Minister's Office at the Perdana Putra Complex in Putrajaya, where the Cabinet meeting room is located, at around 8.45am.

It is understood that the federal minister had an appointment with Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad at 9am, before the Cabinet meeting began.

The topic of the meeting between Tun Dr Mahathir and the said minister is, however, unknown.

It is learnt that the meeting, which lasted about 20 minutes, had been scheduled last week.

Earlier in the day, news broke that a man had confessed that the sex video was real, and that it recorded him and the minister.

Mr Muhammad Haziq Abdul Aziz, who is the senior private secretary to Deputy Primary Industries Minister Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, named the minister and said he was not fit to be a leader.

Mr Muhammad Haziq also called on the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to investigate the minister for corruption.

Video clip and several lewd photos of two men, including one that resembles a minister, showing them engaging in sexual acts have been spread via WhatsApp.

Umno supreme council member Lokman Noor Adam has lodged a police report, urging the authorities to investigate the matter.