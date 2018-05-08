All immigration counters between Johor-Singapore working fine, authorities say

JOHOR BARU/SINGAPORE - Johor and Singapore authorities said on Tuesday (May 8) all immigration counters at their two land crossings are working normally, squashing viral claims that system glitches left travellers stranded.

"ICA is aware of social media posts alleging that travellers heading towards Malaysia are stranded at our land checkpoints," Singapore's Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a statement.

"This is not true. ICA would like to clarify that there are no issues with our clearance systems."

Claims of the alleged system glitches at the checkpoints come as some Malaysians working in Singapore make their way home across the Causeway and Second Link to vote in the general elections on Wednesday (May 8).

Over in Johor, the state's immigration director Datuk Seri Rohaizi Bahari said that so far, there were no systems glitches at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complex at the Causeway or the Sultan Abu Bakar CIQ complex at the Second Link.

He was asked to comment on a viral video showing a large crowd of people stranded at the entry points of Malaysia due to a glitch, The Star Online reported.

"I am personally monitoring the CIQs and there are no such problems at all.

"In fact, we have increased our manpower by at least 300 personnel at both CIQs to ensure we keep all lanes open including for motorcyclists, pedestrians and drivers during the GE14," he said when contacted on Tuesday, referring to the Malaysian elections.

Currently, both CIQs were manned by at least 1,200 immigration personnel.

He added that the MBike system for motorcyclists was down between 5pm and 6.30pm at the Second Link, but that has since been rectified.

Mr Rohaizi also denied that the Malaysian Autogate system was having problems.

He added that the department already had contingency plans to ensure smooth clearance into Malaysia.