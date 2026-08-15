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All flights grounded at Malaysia’s Subang Airport following helicopter fire

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The incident occurred at approximately 12.28pm on Aug 15.

The incident occurred at approximately 12.28pm on Aug 15.

PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

PETALING JAYA – All flights to and from the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang are currently on hold until further notice, says the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia.

This comes after a Kamov Ka-32S helicopter was involved in a fire incident there on Aug 15.

“The runway is currently closed. Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines,” it said in a statement.

It added that the incident earlier on Aug 15 occurred at approximately 12.28pm while the helicopter was undergoing an engine ground run as part of maintenance activities.

“The incident will be investigated by the Air Accident Investigation Bureau of the Transport Ministry in accordance with Part XXVI of the Civil Aviation Regulations 2016,” it said.

In an update at about 3.30pm, Malaysia Airports said the runway “reopened at 3.00pm following the successful completion of final safety checks”.

“Airport operations are progressively returning to normal. Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for the latest flight status and updates,” it added. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.