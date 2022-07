KUALA LUMPUR - When opposition maverick Rafizi Ramli comfortably won the deputy presidency of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), political pundits were quick to conclude that it would result in more acrimony due to his testy ties with party president Anwar Ibrahim.

One month since Mr Rafizi's victory over Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution, who is widely considered to be Datuk Seri Anwar's closest political confidant, temperatures in the opposition party have cooled with no signs of any major tension.