All eyes on Malaysia’s richest state Selangor as crucial state polls kick off

KUALA LUMPUR – Top leaders across the political divide descended on key battleground Selangor to rally support for their candidates at Saturday morning’s nomination for the Aug 12 vote that will decide who controls six states across Malaysia.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Foreign Minister Zambry Kadir, who is also Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary general, were among the figures from the ruling parties in Gombak. The district is home to three closely watched state assembly seats that are seen as bellwethers for how the country’s richest state might swing.

The unprecedented polls to elect six state governments just eight months after a general election will see the premier’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) and the Umno-led BN campaign together for the first time ever after decades of bitter enmity.

The two rival coalitions joined hands after November’s general election gave Malaysia an unprecedented hung Parliament. The alliance allowed Datuk Seri Anwar to take power in a so-called unity government, which includes east Malaysian parties that control the states of Sabah and Sarawak.

But former premier Muhyiddin Yassin’s Perikatan Nasional (PN), the sole occupant of Parliament’s opposition bench, is bullish about making gains despite coming up against the joint PH-BN machinery. The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president and his colleagues are seeking to end 15 years of Mr Anwar’s Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) rule in Selangor, a result that would heighten PN’s momentum as it seeks to woo defectors from the unity government.

“You can see for yourself the massive number of people in our rallies, which is a strong indication that they want change. They are feeling the problems of rising costs of living, inflation. All these things have created a feeling of not just despair but anger,” the PN chief told reporters in Gombak.

“This is not just state elections, this is a referendum of people’s despair and anger towards Anwar Ibrahim.”

Mr Anwar left Gombak early to head to other areas in Selangor, hoping to ratchet up support for other unity government candidates across the state’s 56 wards.

Caretaker chief minister Amirudin Shari, who is defending his Sungai Tua constituency, told reporters that “we want to have continuity to our efforts in facing challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic, floods and economic issues. This is proof of our achievements, not just unfulfilled promises”.

He will face PN candidate Hanif Jamaluddin, who is Parti Islam SeMalaysia’s (PAS) youth wing secretary. Neighbouring Hulu Kelang and Gombak Setia will see former PKR leaders who had close ties with Datuk Seri Amirudin try to wrest these seats for Bersatu in what are expected to be closely fought battles.

Selangor PN chief Azmin Ali, the immediate past chief minister, will clash with former aide Juwairiya Zulkifli, who is now political secretary to Mr Amirudin. Gombak Setia incumbent Hilman Idham will seek to defend his seat from Umno state chief Megat Omardin.

Most observers believe that three states currently administered by PAS – Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu – will remain in the Islamist party’s hands, while two other PH-held states, Penang and Negeri Sembilan, should remain under unity government control.

Nonetheless, these states are still being watched for whether Umno, whose BN stumbled to its worst-ever general election in 2022 with just 30 MPs elected, will mount a recovery or suffer further losses.

If Umno is hit with another setback, it could give the party cold feet about continuing to back Mr Anwar’s premiership, especially if coupled by huge PN gains, such as a takeover of Selangor.

Former youth and sports minister Reezal Merican is leading Umno’s slate in PH-dominated Penang, contesting for the Bertam seat, which is within the parliamentary district of Kepala Batas that he lost in November.

“Going into the polls, I am encouraged because although I lost in the general election, I won Bertam by over 900 votes. I am here with strong determination to show that if I win, we can be a credible partner in the state government,” he said.

Meanwhile, former Kedah chief minister Mahdzir Khalid is hoping to boost Umno’s chances in the northern state, and faces PAS incumbent Radzi Md Amin in the Pedu constituency.

The Islamist party’s administration in Kedah has been rocked this month as caretaker chief minister Sanusi Md Nor was charged with sedition due to remarks allegedly insulting Selangor’s ruler. Sanusi has also been implicated by the unity government in a scandal regarding the theft of rare earth elements in the state.

“I am confident PN will win… the people of Kedah know how I performed as chief minister,” Sanusi told reporters after the nomination process ended for his Jeneri seat. “They can attack all they want. If there is any basis to it, we will answer.”

The contest will see a straight fight between Sanusi and Umno candidate Muhamad Khizri Abu Kassim.